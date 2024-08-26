Jamal Raisani Condemns Terrorist Attacks In Balochistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani Monday expressed deep concern over the recent acts of terrorism in Musa Khel and Bolan Balochistan and called for immediate and decisive action against terrorists.
In a statement, he emphasized that the time has come for concrete steps to be taken to ensure peace and stability in the country, urging the nation to move beyond mere condemnations to practical measures.
Jamal Raisani condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan, stating that the people of the province have made countless sacrifices for the security and peace of the nation.
"I have carried the coffins of my brother, father, and loved ones on my shoulders, so I am well aware of the pain experienced by the families affected by terrorism," he said.
He said the terrorist incidents in Musa Khel and Bolan have shaken the entire nation, where 29 innocent civilians were brutally killed after their identification cards were checked.
“Identification cards do not mention Baloch, Punjabi, Sindhi, or Pashtun, but the word 'Pakistan.' Terrorists have no religion, ethnicity, or language."
Jamal Raisani described these incidents as cowardly acts and criticized certain elements for attempting to portray these events through a lens of nationalism to present themselves as heroes.
He said that their goal is to spread hatred and discord throughout Pakistan and Balochistan aiming to pit communities against each other.
Jamal Raisani urged the nation to unite against terrorism and stressed that the time has come to launch decisive action against terrorists to eradicate terrorism from its roots and steer the country towards peace.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security2 hours ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP3 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain3 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism3 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta3 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister3 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana4 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented4 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..4 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition4 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan4 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool4 hours ago