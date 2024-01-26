Jamal Shah Chairs Iqbal Academy Governing Body Meeting
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah hoped on Friday that the guidance and recommendations of the Iqbal Academy governing body members would help the academy pursue its mission of promoting Iqbal's works and messages among the young generation.
Presiding over a meeting of the Iqbal Academy Pakistan governing body here at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, he said that it was due to efforts of scholars that the tradition of understanding of Iqbal's works was progressing in a good way, adding that all concerned want to see Iqbal Academy, a national institution for promotion of Iqbal's thoughts, more strong and active and in this regard it would be provided all kinds of support so that it could play its role in a better way.
The governing body members offered Fateha on the demise of renowned scholar, former member governing body Prof Dr Rafiuddin Hashmi and paid him tribute over his services regarding Iqbal Studies.
The governing body decided to constitute a committee to make a feasibility for establishment of Iqbal Academy's offices in provincial capitals of Pakistan including Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
The body also encouraged the Iqbal Academy to adopt modern marketing tools to enhance the sale products of Academy through online stores.
Members of the governing body also appreciated the efforts of Iqbal Academy Pakistan for successfully organising International Iqbal Conference recently.
Director Iqbal Academy Pakistan Abdul Rauf Rafique briefed the members about the performance and agenda items of the meeting.
Later, Minister Jamal Shah, along with Director General Department of Archaeology and Museum, and Director Iqbal Academy, visited the old residence of Allama Muhammad Iqbal located at 116-McLeod Road, Lahore in connection with conservation and preservation of almost a century-old building, where Allama Iqbal resided for a long time.
The Archaeology and Museum director general briefed the minister regarding preservation plan of the residence. The visit was aimed to review the mapping and conservation work of the project.
