Jamal Shah Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Secretary Interior Sunbal

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Jamal Shah expresses grief over demise of Secretary Interior Sunbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah has expressed his heartfelt condolences and deep sorrow over the death of Secretary Interior Abdullah Khan Sumbal, here the other day.

In a message, he expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved family. The minister also prayed for the departed soul to find eternal peace and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

"Abdullah Sumbal was an exceptional officer, and his unexpected death represents a significant loss to both his family and the civil service," Jamal Shah remarked.

