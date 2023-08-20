Jamal Shah expresses grief over loss of lives in Pindi Bhattian accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of 18 people in a collision between a passenger bus and a pickup on Faisalabad Motorway near Pindi Bhattian early Sunday morning.

Commiserating with the bereaved families, the minister prayed for the departed souls.

While praying for the recovery of those who injured in the accident, Jamal Shah said that our sympathies are with the lamenting families who lost their loved ones.