Open Menu

Jamal Shah Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Pindi Bhattian Accident

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Jamal Shah expresses grief over loss of lives in Pindi Bhattian accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of 18 people in a collision between a passenger bus and a pickup on Faisalabad Motorway near Pindi Bhattian early Sunday morning.

Commiserating with the bereaved families, the minister prayed for the departed souls.

While praying for the recovery of those who injured in the accident, Jamal Shah said that our sympathies are with the lamenting families who lost their loved ones.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Faisalabad Motorway Pindi Bhattian Jamal Shah Sunday

Recent Stories

DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 ch ..

DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 children ready for school

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

12 hours ago
 Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

14 hours ago
 Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

15 hours ago
Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district op ..

Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district operation: ISPR

15 hours ago
 NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

15 hours ago
 Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from a ..

Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from arrested suspects

15 hours ago
 Father, son die in road accident

Father, son die in road accident

15 hours ago
 Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

15 hours ago
 "Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

"Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan