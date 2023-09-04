Jamal Shah expresses grief over tragic incident of Navy helicopter crash

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of Navy helicopter crash in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of Navy helicopter crash in Gwadar.

In a condolence message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude.