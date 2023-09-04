Open Menu

Jamal Shah Expresses Grief Over Tragic Incident Of Navy Helicopter Crash

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2023 | 09:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of Navy helicopter crash in Gwadar.

In a condolence message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude.

