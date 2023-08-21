Jamal Shah for dedicated TV channel to promote cultural & literary heritage

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2023 | 09:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah has said that a dedicated television channel should be launched to promote the culture and literature of the country in a more efficient way.

During initial visits to the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) and Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL), the minister was briefed regarding the working and function of the departments.

Secretary of National Heritage and Culture Humaira Ahmed, Director General NLPD Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar and Joint Secretary Muzaffar Ali Burki were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister emphasized the need to promote children's folk literature available in national languages.

Appreciating the performance of the Academy, he said that there is a need to do more for the promotion of literature and welfare writers.

"The new generation needs to be encouraged to write in its own national languages," he added.

The minister said that a special literature event would be organized and all the academies working on regional languages.

Earlier, he also visited the National Language Promotion Department. Director General NLPD briefed the minister about the functioning and literary activities of the department.

The minister directed NLP to take special initiatives to review the department and make it financially viable, adding that the financially viable department will ensure significant improvement in its content and quality literature as well as the welfare of the staff.

More Stories From Pakistan