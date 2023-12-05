Jamal Shah grieved over demise of Hussain Bukhsh Gulu

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran artist Hussain Bukhsh Gulu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran artist Hussain Bukhsh Gulu.

In a condolence message, he said Hussain Bukhsh Gulu was an icon and a great asset of the country, adding that he was an extraordinary composer.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family and his fans to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Hussain Bukhsh Gulu belonged to popular Patiala and Sham Chaurasi Gharana of classical music great Mastreos Ustad Salamat Ali Khan, Ustad Nazakat Ali khan.