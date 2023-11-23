Jamal Shah inaugurates Department of Pashto at University of Swat

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah inaugurated the Department of Pashto at the University of Swat on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah inaugurated the Department of Pashto at the University of Swat on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Jamal Shah emphasized the importance of promoting the mother tongue for national development and applauded the decision to introduce the Pashto department at the graduate level.

He acknowledged Swat's historical use of Pashto as an official language during its princely state era and hailed the establishment of the Pashto department as a milestone in fostering the language through academic research.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Hassan Sher outlined the university's achievements and future plans and expressed his commitment to elevating the institution's international standing.

He revealed plans to introduce departments like Peace and Conflict Studies, Climate Change, and others to meet market demands.

Renowned Pashto poet and academician Prof. Dr. Abasin Yousafzai commended the timely decision, noting that the Department of Pashto would not only provide theoretical knowledge but also contribute to preserving the rich history of the region.

The ceremony, attended by Director of Hunarkada Islamabad Amna Shah, Advisor to the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture Muhammad Kashif Irshad, and local poets and academicians, featured the formal inauguration of the Pashto department through a ribbon-cutting ceremony and cake cutting by the chief guest.

There were also other faculty members, students, and distinguished guests who attended the occasion.