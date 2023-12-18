Jamal Shah inaugurates exhibition of photographs & books on Quaid-i-Azam

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah on Monday inaugurated ten-day long exhibition of photographs and books on Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here at Heritage Museum, Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah on Monday inaugurated ten-day long exhibition of photographs and books on Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here at Heritage Museum, Lok Virsa.

National Heritage and Culture Division, Lok Virsa organized the exhibition in collaboration with National library of Pakistan (NLP) and National Archives of Pakistan.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Muhammad Uzair Khan, Director General NLP Asif Khan Niazi and large number of students were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that National Heritage and Culture Division attached departments have planned a series of events from December 17th to December 28th to pay rich tribute to Father of Nation and Founder of Pakistan, adding that these events include lectures, live performances, exhibitions, seminars, tableaus etc.

Jamal Shah said that these events are being organized with collaboration our cultural departments, community and local artists.

He said that these events are aimed at highlighting the heroic struggle of our Quaid and his associates in achieving a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent.

“Our youth have tremendous potential and I advise them to make the country prosperous by adopting the teachings of the Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal in letter and spirit”, he said.

Jamal Shah said that our younger generation needs to work hard by following the footsteps of Quaid-i-Azam.

He said that every photograph on display tells a story not only about Quaid’s life but also the great struggle of our leaders to get separate homeland for Muslim of sub-continent.

He said that it is a great opportunity for youth especially the students to feel real moments captured in photographs, these are the windowns to the past which shows how our great leaders went through the freedom struggle.

The minister appreciated Lok Virsa, National Library of Pakistan and National Archives of Pakistan for organizing such a wonder exhibition and book fair.

Earlier, ED Lok Virsa in his opening remarks said that Lok Virsa in collaboration with NLP and NAP organized the exhibition under the aegis of the National Heritage and Culture Division.

He said that the exhibition is an effort to pay tributes to the father of Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his valuable contribution ptowards the creation of Pakistan.

More than 200 rare photographs and 500 historical books relating to founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions were displayed.

The young singers also paid glowing tribute to the Father of the Nation by presenting ‘Mili Naghmas’ and got big applause from the audience.

The exhibition will remain on display at the Heritage Museum, Lok Virsa till 25 December.