Jamal Shah inaugurates week-long Pakistan Defence Day cultural activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah on Friday formally inaugurated a week-long cultural activity being organized in connection with Pakistan Defence Day to be observed on September 6, 2023.

In this regard, a special exhibition of warfare artifacts opened here at the Islamabad Museum located at Sir Syed Memorial.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Humaira Ahmed and heads of all attached departments of the division.

Talking to the media, the minister highlighted the importance of the participation of children and youth in the mega cultural and literary activities.

National Heritage and Culture Division and its attached department have planned a series of cultural activities and events aimed at highlighting the importance of patriotism and sacrifices and inculcating the love and respect of our homeland in the hearts of our younger generations.

The minister said that a total of 23 cultural activities will be held that include live performances, stage plays, puppet theatres, musical concerts, exhibitions, artisans at work, seminars, tableaus, etc.

Jamal Shah said that Pakistan Defence Day is an opportunity for Pakistanis to reaffirm their commitment to National unity and harmony. He said that September 6 is an important day in the history of our country and in this aspect, all the attached departments have planned special cultural events to highlight the sacrifices of our national heroes.

He also said that a National Songs mega-musical event would be organized in which renowned singers would sing national songs to mark the day in a befitting manner.

Earlier, the minister also took a round of the special exhibition of warfare artifacts displayed at the Islamabad Museum by the Department of Archeology and Museum (DoAM).