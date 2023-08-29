Jamal Shah inquires after Firdous Jamal, Ustad Bashir health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah Tuesday visited the residences of legends Ustad Bashir Ahmed Eminent Miniature Painter and Firdous Jamal veteran actor and inquired after their health.

"I am happy and proud of two Icons who contributed a lot to the country miniature painting, film and drama industry", said the minister during his visit.

Jamal Shah said that the whole nation was proud of the contributions made by the two legends.

The minister extended his best to the great artists and prayed for their quick recovery.