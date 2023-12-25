Jamal Shah pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam, calls for unity, progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) In a heartfelt tribute, Caretaker Minister for Culture and National Heritage, Syed Jamal Shah, on Monday commemorated the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Acknowledging Jinnah's unwavering determination, Jamal Shah emphasized how the founder's visionary leadership transformed the dream of a separate homeland for Muslims into a tangible reality.

Jamal Shah urged the nation to unite on this significant day, echoing the spirit that fueled the independence movement for the creation of Pakistan. Regardless of differences in caste, creed, or faith, he called for collective efforts towards a common goal.

Expressing his hopes for the nation's future, Jamal Shah prayed for strength and unity. He envisioned a Pakistan that lives up to the ideals set by Quaid-e-Azam, aspiring to become the strongest nation on earth.

Highlighting the caretaker government's commitment under the leadership of Prime Minister Anwar Ul Haq Kakar, Jamal Shah shared their dedication to building a society free of corruption. Emphasizing a system that uplifts the poor and underprivileged, he underlined the alignment of these efforts with the founder's vision for Pakistan.

In a broader message of inclusivity, Jamal Shah extended warm greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan on the joyous occasion of Christmas. This gesture underscored the minister's commitment to fostering harmony and celebrating the diversity within the nation.

This tribute not only commemorates the visionary leader Quaid-e-Azam but also calls for collective action and unity to fulfill the aspirations of a stronger, more prosperous Pakistan.