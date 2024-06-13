Jamal Shah terms budget as balanced, positive

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Jamal Shah Kakar on Wednesday termed the budget of the Federal government as balanced and positive.

He commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzaib for presenting the budget of 2024-25 according to the expectations of people in difficult circumstances,

Talking to APP, Jamal Shah Kakar said that the behaviour of the opposition was a sad thing when the finance minister was presenting the federal budget.

He said that the PML-N has always welcomed positive criticism with a smile saying that in the federal budget of the new fiscal year, privileges have been reserved for all classes of people, including laborers, farmers, students, journalists, women, and government employees.

Therefore, instead of criticism for criticism, the opposition parties should study the federal budget calmly and support people-friendly measures for country's stability, he said.