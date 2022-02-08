UrduPoint.com

Jamal Shah Terms Inauguration Of New Art Gallery A Visionary Decision

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 12:57 PM

Jamal Shah terms inauguration of new Art Gallery a visionary decision

Renowned artist film star and producer Jamal Shah has termed the inauguration of a new art gallery in F-9 Park, Islamabad as a wise decision by the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Renowned artist film star and producer Jamal Shah has termed the inauguration of a new art gallery in F-9 Park, Islamabad as a wise decision by the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Talking to APP on Tuesday, he said that the new art gallery would add a wonderful milestone to the cultural infrastructure of Islamabad.

"It indeed is very good news for the artist's community to get a new state-of-the-art gallery" he added.

He hoped the gallery will promote art and culture and create opportunities for emerging artists.

The new gallery was established at F-9 Park, Islamabad.

Renowned artists and legends whose work is on display for the mega launch including Sir Bashir Ahmed, Shabana Nazir, Mansoor Rahi, Hajra Mansoor, Irfan, Nadir Ali Jamali, Nusrat, Farah, and many others.

Related Topics

Islamabad Film And Movies Farah Jamal Shah Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Russia Interested in Developing Energy Cooperation ..

Russia Interested in Developing Energy Cooperation Without Politicization - Dipl ..

3 minutes ago
 Paris Says Macron-Putin Meeting Gives Hope for Dia ..

Paris Says Macron-Putin Meeting Gives Hope for Dialogue, Deescalation Around Ukr ..

3 minutes ago
 US freestyle skier chases Olympic glory after near ..

US freestyle skier chases Olympic glory after near-fatal car crash

3 minutes ago
 BP swings into $7.6 billion annual profit after hu ..

BP swings into $7.6 billion annual profit after huge loss

7 minutes ago
 13 million face hunger as Horn of Africa drought w ..

13 million face hunger as Horn of Africa drought worsens: UN

7 minutes ago
 Opposition faces defeat on all fronts, struggles f ..

Opposition faces defeat on all fronts, struggles for political survival: Dr Shah ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>