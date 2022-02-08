Jamal Shah terms inauguration of new Art Gallery a visionary decision

Renowned artist film star and producer Jamal Shah has termed the inauguration of a new art gallery in F-9 Park, Islamabad as a wise decision by the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Renowned artist film star and producer Jamal Shah has termed the inauguration of a new art gallery in F-9 Park, Islamabad as a wise decision by the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Talking to APP on Tuesday, he said that the new art gallery would add a wonderful milestone to the cultural infrastructure of Islamabad.

"It indeed is very good news for the artist's community to get a new state-of-the-art gallery" he added.

He hoped the gallery will promote art and culture and create opportunities for emerging artists.

The new gallery was established at F-9 Park, Islamabad.

Renowned artists and legends whose work is on display for the mega launch including Sir Bashir Ahmed, Shabana Nazir, Mansoor Rahi, Hajra Mansoor, Irfan, Nadir Ali Jamali, Nusrat, Farah, and many others.