Jamal Shah urges to invest on youth for providing education and ample opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Syed Jamal Shah on Thursday urged to make investment on youth for providing education, ample opportunities, and cultural engagement as youth are Pakistan's most valuable asset and the key to the nation's future.

Addressing a prize distribution ceremony for the "Pehchan Pakistan" contest held under the theme "Celebrating Biodiversity of Pakistan at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), Jamal Shah emphasized the critical need to invest in education, provide ample opportunities, and foster meaningful cultural engagement for the young generation.

The "Pehchan Pakistan" contest, organized by the Community Development Council in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), aimed to inspire young minds and celebrate their understanding of national identity.

The event welcomed a distinguished audience, including Deputy Head of the Palestine Embassy in Pakistan, Nader Al-Turk; Director General PNCA Ayub Jamali, Executive Director Lok Virsa, Uzair Khan, Director Hunerkada Amna Shah, President Community Development Council Meera Malik, and Managing Director National Book Foundation Dr. Raja Mazhar Hameed.

Minister Shah stressed the importance of sensitizing young people about national heroes and their contributions to building Pakistan. "Holistic measures are necessary to ensure access to education, development opportunities, and meaningful engagements for our youth," he stated.

He outlined several initiatives undertaken by his Ministry to empower young Pakistanis.

Addressing the participants, Jamal Shah stressed to focus on children and youth, also appreciated holding of such contests to promote cultural consciousness and appreciation among the younger generation.

He also stressed to connecting youth with senior artists and mentors will play a crucial role in preserving and promoting Pakistan's rich cultural heritage adding the active engagement with relevant departments will cultivate leadership skills and foster a sense of civic responsibility.

He further emphasized that the national talent hunt show platform will identify and nurture young talent in various artistic fields and revitalizing cultural spaces will create hubs of activity, stimulating the creative economy and generating employment opportunities for artists.

Meera Malik, President of the Community Development Council, highlighted the inclusive nature of the "Pehchan Pakistan" contest, stating, "Our vision is to create a platform that empowers young minds to express their imagination, promote national integrity, and inspire a generation of visionary leaders committed to shaping a prosperous and harmonious society."

The event also featured a moving performance by students, who presented Arabic songs in solidarity with their Palestinian brethren. This act of cultural exchange showcased the spirit of unity and understanding among young people across borders.

Later, the minister distributed prizes to the winning participants of the essay writing competition.