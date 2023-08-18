Open Menu

Jamal Shah Visits Lok Virsa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2023 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah on Friday visited Lok Virsa -National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage soon after assuming charge.

He was warmly welcomed by the senior officials.

Later, the minister also chaired a meeting which was attended by Secretary National Heritage and Culture Fareena Mazhar and other senior officials of the Division and Lok VIrsa.

Detailed briefing was given to the Minister regarding Lok Virsa and its cultural activities.

Federal Minister Jamal Shah said that our land is blessed with the diversity of cultural and folk heritage, adding that inclusive cultural narrative would help reshape our society as a peaceful place for�all�segments.

He said that the cultural narrative should be based on our rich cultural heritage, he added.

He said�that Pakistan's culture, art and society are heavily influenced by its diverse historical background, starting�from the ancient Mohenj-o-daro to the more recent Mughal era and added along with the linear cultural richness garnered over time, we have a bouquet of diverse and vibrant cultural heritage.

The Federal Minister expressed his determination to work for the conservation, preservation and propagation of folk cultural heritage of the country.

Later, he also took a round of different sections at Lok Virsa including Heritage Museum and other cultural sites.

