Jamal Shah visits Mai Qamro Mosque, Muqarab Khan Tomb

Interim Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Syed Jamal Shah on Wednesday visited the historical Mai Qamro Mosque and Muqarab Khan Tomb located at a small village ‘Bagh Jogian’ in the vicinity of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Interim Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Syed Jamal Shah on Wednesday visited the historical Mai Qamro Mosque and Muqarab Khan Tomb located at a small village ‘Bagh Jogian’ in the vicinity of Islamabad.

During visit, the minister has ordered the Department of Archaeology and Museum to expedite the pace of work to restore the Mosque and Muqarab Khan Tomb in its original form besides enhancing its outlook, public relations officer Akhter Munir Khan said.

Director General Department of Archaeology and Museum (DOAM) Dr Abdul Azeem and other senior officials briefed the minister about the preservation and renovation work on the sites.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that historical heritage sites should be upgraded and revamped which not only give a new look to the capital city but also promote country old heritage.

The Mosque is believed to have been built by Mai Qamro, wife of Hathi Khan Ghakkar, a scion of the Ghakkar dynasty in which women occupied a prestigious and influential position. According to Architects, this Mosque was constructed in the early 16th century, a great specimen of Ghakkar architecture.

The Mosque is built on a rectangular plan and crowned with three squat domes. The southern dome of the mosque has caved in but the two others are in fairly good condition.

It is noted for its three arched entrances.

The central entrance is flanked by two recessed arches which lend an amazing beauty to the façade of the structure.

Above the arched entrance, one finds a beautiful cut-brick ornamentation. Such embellishments cannot be found elsewhere in Potohar. Dressed stone has been used to construct the mosque. Formerly it was plastered, traces of which are still visible on the façade of the mosque.

He said that parts of the boundary wall of the mosque have survived the ravages of time. The northern boundary is still standing. The remains of the southern and eastern walls are also visible.

The Minister also visited the historical Muqarab Khan Tomb. Muqarab Khan was local chieftain of Gakhar tribe. The tomb is very beautiful and specific in its style and construction. The tomb is octagonal in plan. Portrico is flanked by two small pilasters.