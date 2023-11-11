Open Menu

Jamal Shah Visits National Museum, Archeology Library, Urdu Dictionary Board

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2023 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Syed Jamal Shah visited the National Museum, National Archeology Library, Pakistan academy of Letters and urdu dictionary board here on Saturday.

Federal Minister was briefed about National Museum and other institutes by officers concerned during his visit.

Syed Jamal Shah inspected artifacts, antiques and archeological objects placed at the National Museum.

He also visited National Archeological library and reviewed ancient and historical books.

Speaking on the occasion Syed Jamal Shah said regarding expansion of the National Museum, a meeting will soon be arranged with expert architects to restore the museum in its original shape.

He said that the National Museum will be made a world-class museum so that it could attract the attention of international tourists.

Meanwhile, the Minister also visited Academy of Letters and Urdu Dictionary Board and inspected different sections of the both organizations.

The management of Academy and the Board briefed the Minister about the affairs of the institutes.The Minister also held meeting with Urdu Dictionary Board management.

Syed Jamal Shah was briefed about working and issues being faced by the Board.

On the occasion, the Minister assured resolution of all issues of Urdu Dictionary Board.

More Stories From Pakistan