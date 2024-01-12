Jamal Shah visits PAF-IAST, inaugurates innovation lab

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah on Friday visited Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF-IAST), Haripur and praised the efforts of the institute for education, research and innovation

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah on Friday visited Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF-IAST), Haripur and praised the efforts of the institute for education, research and innovation.

Adviser National Heritage and Culture Muhammad Kashif Irshad, Director General PNCA Muhammad Ayuob Jamali, Director Lok Virsa Anwar ul Haq and Director Hunerkada Amna Shah, also accompanied the minister.

The Rector Professor Dr. Mujahid, briefed the high officials and guests, an overview of PAF-IAST, besides highlighting cutting-edge features and facilities available there. He said that from modern smart classrooms, advanced data centre, and powerful HPC clusters to state-of-the-art buildings and infrastructure.

"We also have the opportunity to showcase our prestigious medical college, advanced HiTech labs and the ground-breaking Sino-Pak center for artificial Intelligence", he said. He also highlighted center of excellence in transportation, and railway engineering, as well as special technology zone and vibrant technology park.

The minister during his visit inaugurated the innovation lab at school of design, art & architecture technologies (SDAAT), PAF-IAST.

After the briefing, memorandum of understanding (MoUs) were also signed between PAF-IAST and National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and Hunerkada.

Addressing the students and faculty members, the minister highly praised the efforts of PAF-IAST for education, research and innovations. He said that diverse and rich cultural heritage, beautiful topography and archaeological sites of historical value situated in Pakistan offer enormous opportunities to those who are interested to utilize the economic advancement of this country for the benefit of the nation.

Jamal Shah said Pakistan is situated at the place that was rightly called as melting pot of culture and civilization while diversity of old cultures make it an attractive bunch of beautiful flowers.

The minister said that youth is the largest chunk of this country’s population as well as a precious asset of Pakistan. He added that holistic measures are required for ensuring the provision of education and development opportunities to the young generation. We have to equip our young generation with quality education so that they could become productive part of this society and contribute in the progress of this nation, he said.