Jamal Ud Din elected chairman of NA body on SAFRON

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Jamal Ud Din has been elected as the new chairman of the standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions(SAFRON) that met here on Thursday.

MNA Ibadullah Shah proposed the name of Muhammad Jamal Ud Din as the Chairman and MNA Nuzhat Pathan seconded the proposal.

Since there was no other candidate for contesting election of the Chairman, consequently, Muhammad Jamal Ud Din unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Standing Committee on (SAFRON).

The meeting was attended by Ibadullah Shah, Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, Sajid Hussain Turi, Naveed Aamir Jeeva, Afreen Khan and Nuzhat Pathan.