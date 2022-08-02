Jamali condoles demise of Army officers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Army officers in the helicopter crash.

"Martyrdom of the 12 Corps Quetta, Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali, Director General of Pakistan Coast Guard, Major General Amjad and Brigadier Khalid, along with other staff members, have caused irreparable damage to the country and the nation," he said in a condolence message issued here.

Acting Governor Balochistan said that the helicopter accident was a national tragedy on which all were saddened.

Expressing sympathy with the bereaved families of the martyrs, he said that in this hour of grief, the entire nation was in pain.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and grant of courage to the bereaved family.