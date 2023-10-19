Open Menu

Jamali Condoles Demise Of Ex Law Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2023 | 11:09 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former Federal law minister and former senator S. M Zafar.

In a message issued here on Thursday, the speaker said that the selfless services of the deceased will always be remembered in golden words. He also expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

