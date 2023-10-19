Jamali condoles demise of ex law Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former federal law minister and former senator S. M Zafar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of former Federal law minister and former senator S. M Zafar.

In a message issued here on Thursday, the speaker said that the selfless services of the deceased will always be remembered in golden words. He also expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

APP ask