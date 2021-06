Jamali, DG health visit Directorate of Nutrition

(@FahadShabbir)

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Balochistan Aziz Ahmad Jamali along with Director General Health, Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti visited the Directorate of Nutrition on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Balochistan Aziz Ahmad Jamali along with Director General Health, Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti visited the Directorate of Nutrition on Tuesday.

Director Technical PPHI Amir Bakhsh, Provincial Coordinator AIDS Program Afzal Zakoon, Provincial Coordinator National Program Dr.

Samiullah Kakar, Deputy Coordinator National Program Dr. Chakar Azam and Deputy Coordinator Imdad Achakzai were also present on the occasion.

Nutrition, Secondary Healthcare Balochistan Aziz Ahmad Jamali was briefed by Director, the Coordinator Lady Health Workers Program and the Program Manager AIDS Control about their own programs and informed about the strategy for these programs regarding future.