Jamali Expresses Grief Overs Loss Of Lives In Lasbela Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2023 | 05:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Acting Governor of Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives as a result of a traffic accident near Bela area of Lasbela district on Sunday.

In one of his statements, the Acting Governor directed the concerned authorities to provide all medical facilities to the injured immediately.

Expressing his condolences with the bereaved families, he said that in this hour of grief, we all share the grief of the families of the deceased. He prayed for forgiveness for those who lost their lives and for the speedy recovery of the injured.

