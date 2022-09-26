Jamali extends sorrow over helicopter crash

Sardarzada Mir Faisal Khan Jamali on Monday extended grief and sorrow over the army helicopter accident in Harnai area of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Sardarzada Mir Faisal Khan Jamali on Monday extended grief and sorrow over the army helicopter accident in Harnai area of Balochistan.

In a statement issued here, Jamali said that he was deeply saddened by the martyrdom of two army officers and four personnel in the accident.

Sardarzada Jamali said that sacrificing lives for the country is the distinction of the army.

The martyred officers who sacrificed their lives while performing their duties are heroes of the nation.

"May Allah raise the ranks of the martyred troops and grant patience to the bereaved families, he prayed.