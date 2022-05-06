QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Mohammad Khan Jamali on Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of the mother of National Assembly member Mir Ehsanullah Reiki.

In a condolence message, Jan Jamali prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience and fortitude.