Jamali Pays Homage To Slain Police Cop

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Jamali pays homage to slain police cop

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Zubair Jamali on Wednesday paid homage to a martyred police cop who was gunned down by unidentified armed men.

In a statement issued here, the caretaker provincial minister said that the late police cop set an example of professionalism by rendering his life in line with duty.

He also sought a report from the Inspector General of Balochistan Police in that regard.

The minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed Allah for the elevation of ranks of the martyred police official.

