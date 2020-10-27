Jamali salutes Kashmiris for not bowing down to Indian atrocities

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Former chief minister Balochistan and chief organizer of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Jan Jamali on Tuesday saluted Kashmiris for not bowing down to Indian atrocities.

In his message, Jamali said that by occupying the disputed territory of Kashmir, India started human rights violation in the Jammu and Kashmir.

"India wants to make Kashmiris a minority in their own area, millions of Kashmiris have been made prisoners in their homes," he deplored adding that such atrocities have exposed the real face of India is in front of the world.

"The steps taken after August 5, 2019 reflect India's RSS and fascist agenda," he said.

Jan Jamali noted that history has shown that from the RSS to Vajpayee and then from the Gujarat atrocities, all Modi's actions were carried out under one campaign and India's secular drama has been exposed.

Referring incumbent government efforts for the just struggle of Kashmiris brothers, he recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting the case of Kashmiris as an ambassador , the way he raised his voice for Kashmiris at the UN was unprecedented "we will be the voice of our Kashmiri brothers till our last breath, likewise the whole Pakistani nation stands with our Kashmiri brothers." Jamali said "I want to assure all Kashmiris belonging to Azad Kashmir and Occupied Kashmir that you are not alone," he stressed.

Expressing grave concern over the ongoing human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and the atrocities perpetrated on unarmed Kashmiris, he said that Indian government's unjust act would continue to be highlighted until justice was done at the international level.