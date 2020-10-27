UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jamali Salutes Kashmiris For Not Bowing Down To Indian Atrocities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

Jamali salutes Kashmiris for not bowing down to Indian atrocities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Former chief minister Balochistan and chief organizer of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Jan Jamali on Tuesday saluted Kashmiris for not bowing down to Indian atrocities.

In his message, Jamali said that by occupying the disputed territory of Kashmir, India started human rights violation in the Jammu and Kashmir.

"India wants to make Kashmiris a minority in their own area, millions of Kashmiris have been made prisoners in their homes," he deplored adding that such atrocities have exposed the real face of India is in front of the world.

"The steps taken after August 5, 2019 reflect India's RSS and fascist agenda," he said.

Jan Jamali noted that history has shown that from the RSS to Vajpayee and then from the Gujarat atrocities, all Modi's actions were carried out under one campaign and India's secular drama has been exposed.

Referring incumbent government efforts for the just struggle of Kashmiris brothers, he recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting the case of Kashmiris as an ambassador , the way he raised his voice for Kashmiris at the UN was unprecedented "we will be the voice of our Kashmiri brothers till our last breath, likewise the whole Pakistani nation stands with our Kashmiri brothers." Jamali said "I want to assure all Kashmiris belonging to Azad Kashmir and Occupied Kashmir that you are not alone," he stressed.

Expressing grave concern over the ongoing human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and the atrocities perpetrated on unarmed Kashmiris, he said that Indian government's unjust act would continue to be highlighted until justice was done at the international level.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister World United Nations Minority Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

49 minutes ago

Dubai Customs received 516 reports on customs viol ..

49 minutes ago

Roosevelt Hotel earned more than $7million in thre ..

51 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Calls for Shunning Violenc ..

56 minutes ago

COVID-19 response: Emirates SkyCargo to set up the ..

58 minutes ago

Both terrorists and financial terrorists will be d ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.