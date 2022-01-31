UrduPoint.com

Jamali, Sanjrani Discuss Political, Economic Development Situation Of Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 06:49 PM

Jamali, Sanjrani discuss political, economic development situation of Balochistan

Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali in a call on meeting with Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani discussed political, economic and overall situation of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali in a call on meeting with Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani discussed political, economic and overall situation of Balochistan.

The Senate chairman said the development and prosperity of the people of Balochistan was an important component which was the priority of the present government, said a news release. He said the senators belonging to Balochistan province were given full opportunity to represent the people of the province in the upper house of the Parliament.

The development and prosperity of Balochistan province will ensure economic stability of the whole country.

The Senate chairman said that CPEC project was a game changer for the development and prosperity of the country and Gwadar Port would be at the center of future development in Balochistan province.He said that public representatives could bring positive change in the lives of common people by utilizing their capabilities.

The Balochistan Assembly speaker appreciated the efforts of the Senate chairman for the development of Balochistan and the welfare of the people. He said the deep interest of the Federal government in the ongoing development projects in Balochistan was commendable. Senators Sana Jamali, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Kamran Murtaza and Naseebullah Bazai were also present during the meeting.

Related Topics

Assembly Senate Balochistan Parliament CPEC Gwadar Government Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

India's Tata Motors in the red over chip shortages ..

India's Tata Motors in the red over chip shortages

42 seconds ago
 Japanese Fighter Jet Goes Missing Over Sea of Japa ..

Japanese Fighter Jet Goes Missing Over Sea of Japan - Reports

43 seconds ago
 Spain Urges NATO Not to Forget About Security Thre ..

Spain Urges NATO Not to Forget About Security Threats on Southern Borders

45 seconds ago
 US Urges Coalition Allies to Improve 'Secure' Dete ..

US Urges Coalition Allies to Improve 'Secure' Detention of IS Fighters After Pri ..

46 seconds ago
 Prime Minister meets PTI leaders from Mianwali

Prime Minister meets PTI leaders from Mianwali

48 seconds ago
 Ombudsman urges govt agencies and society to work ..

Ombudsman urges govt agencies and society to work for protection of child rights ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>