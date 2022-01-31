Jamali, Sanjrani discuss political, economic development situation of Balochistan

Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali in a call on meeting with Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani discussed political, economic and overall situation of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali in a call on meeting with Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani discussed political, economic and overall situation of Balochistan.

The Senate chairman said the development and prosperity of the people of Balochistan was an important component which was the priority of the present government, said a news release. He said the senators belonging to Balochistan province were given full opportunity to represent the people of the province in the upper house of the Parliament.

The development and prosperity of Balochistan province will ensure economic stability of the whole country.

The Senate chairman said that CPEC project was a game changer for the development and prosperity of the country and Gwadar Port would be at the center of future development in Balochistan province.He said that public representatives could bring positive change in the lives of common people by utilizing their capabilities.

The Balochistan Assembly speaker appreciated the efforts of the Senate chairman for the development of Balochistan and the welfare of the people. He said the deep interest of the Federal government in the ongoing development projects in Balochistan was commendable. Senators Sana Jamali, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Kamran Murtaza and Naseebullah Bazai were also present during the meeting.