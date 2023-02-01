Jamali to visit LUAWMS on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali will visit the Lasbela University of Agriculture Water and Marine Sciences (LUAWMS) on Thursday, PRO to Governor House said.

Vice Chancellor of Lasbela University Dr Dost Muhammad Baloch, Commissioner Dawood Khilji and Deputy Commissioner Murad Kasi will receive the Acting Governor Balochistan.

The public relations officer said the governor will be briefed about the current performance, upcoming convocation and future plans of the LUAWMS.

The governor will also preside over the 7th Senate meeting of the University of Lasbela.

"Later on, he will inaugurate the new Senate Hall at Lasbela University," he maintained.