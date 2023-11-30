Open Menu

Jamali Urges Bilawal To Empower Women, Youth Of Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Balochistan President Changez Jamali has urged Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to empower and encourage women and youth of Balochistan by extending the party’s all-out support to them

Addressing the 56th Foundation Day procession of PPP, held at Ayub Stadium Quetta on Thursday, he said that the youth of Balochistan is patriot and ready to play their pivotal role in the development of the country.

“I am grateful to the PPP President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and other leadership for choosing Balochistan for Foundation Day celebrations,” Jamali said.

The huge gathering at Ayub Stadium of Quetta portrays the love and affection of the people with PPP.

Paying homage to the martyrs of the party, he said that PPP has paid a huge price for the country.

“People hailing from remote areas of the country deserve appreciation for exhibiting true political spirit and participating in PPP’s foundation day event in the cold weather of Quetta.

Public support will bring once again PPP in power and put the country on the track to prosperity and development, he hoped.

