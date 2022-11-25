(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali urged the scholars to bring forth the rights of women guaranteed by islam in a book form so that the new generation could benefit from it.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the opening ceremony in connection with 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, organized here at the Governor House.

A large number of representatives of civil society, media and women's forums, including Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Mah Jabeen Sheeran, Provincial Spokesperson Farah Azim Shah, Fauzia, Sanadrani, Provincial Secretaries Sikandar Shah and Qamar Tariq were present on the occasion.

Jamali said, "It is a matter of pride and joy for me to participate as a special guest in the event.

" Instead of limiting women's rights and powers to sixteen days, they should continue to do so in a sustainable manner, he said.

The acting governor said that women were half of the country's total population, adding that the women of Balochistan were not less than anyone in terms of capabilities.

"Like female cadet colleges in the province, we should open more institutes in line with modern requirements to teach modern skills to women. It is gratifying that our women are utilizing their talents on various fronts", he underlined.

He distributed commemorative shields among speakers, and organizers of the event.