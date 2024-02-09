Jamali visits election control room

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mohammad Zubair Jamali on Friday visited the election control room set up at the provincial Home Department to chair the review meeting on the post-election situation. Chief Secretary Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan participated in the meeting through the video conference.

Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Zahid Saleem briefed the minister and chief secretary on sit-ins at different places in the province. Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and DIGs also updated the participants on the final stages of elections.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Qadir Shakil, on the occasion, said that the rule of law shall prevail in all circumstances. “Our security challenges are not over. Officials should solve the issues of the result soon,” he added.

Earlier, the Home Minister maintained peace in Balochistan as our priority. He congratulated the bureaucracy, and security forces for their pivotal role in conducting peaceful elections.

APP/ask.