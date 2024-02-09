Jamali Visits Election Control Room
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 07:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mohammad Zubair Jamali on Friday visited the election control room set up at the provincial Home Department to chair the review meeting on the post-election situation. Chief Secretary Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan participated in the meeting through the video conference.
Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Zahid Saleem briefed the minister and chief secretary on sit-ins at different places in the province. Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and DIGs also updated the participants on the final stages of elections.
Chief Secretary Balochistan Qadir Shakil, on the occasion, said that the rule of law shall prevail in all circumstances. “Our security challenges are not over. Officials should solve the issues of the result soon,” he added.
Earlier, the Home Minister maintained peace in Balochistan as our priority. He congratulated the bureaucracy, and security forces for their pivotal role in conducting peaceful elections.
APP/ask.
Recent Stories
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independent Abdul Khaliq Khan wins PB-51 election6 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Muhammad Yousaf wins PS-107 election6 minutes ago
-
Waqas Akram wins NA-109 election16 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Asfand Yar Khan Kakar wins PB-4716 minutes ago
-
ANP candidate Zamrak Khan wins PB-50 election16 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Mehboob Sultan wins NA-108 election16 minutes ago
-
Independent Sajjad Ali wins PS-106 election16 minutes ago
-
PPP’s Ali Madad Jatak wins PB-4516 minutes ago
-
Independent candidates outclass parties' heavyweights in KP16 minutes ago
-
Samar Bilour sets high bar by visiting and congrats opponent16 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Abdul Latif wins NA-116 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman wins PS- 56 election26 minutes ago