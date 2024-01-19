Jamali visits Nasirabad District Jail, inspects facilities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Home Minister Mir Zubair Jamali on Friday visited Naseerabad District Jail Dera Murad Jamali.

District Jail Superintendent Chatta Khan briefed the provincial minister about the various parts and facilities of the jail.

The minister met with the prisoners heard their problems and reviewed the facilities in the jail.

He also visited the prison ward and inquired about the treatment facilities provided to the prisoners.

On the occasion, the minister inspected the measures taken in the prison to reform the prisoners and make them skilled and also saw the items made by them and appreciated their skills.