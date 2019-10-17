Jamat Ahl-e-Sunnat oppose JUI-F march

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Jamat Ahl-e-Sunnat Pakistan (JASP) leadership announced on Thursday that they were opposed to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Azadi march

Addressing a press conference at Multan Press Club here, Markazi Naib Ameer JASP Sahibzada Syed Tahir Saeed Kazmi said it would be inappropriate to hold rallies for political purposes in the sacred month of Rabiul Awwal when people would be expressing their profound love for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) as part of the Eid Miladun Nabi celebrations.

"Our stance is categorical and clear. Protest movement, sit-ins and rallies are totally unacceptable," he added.

They were concerned that the protest rallies and sit-ins were planned at a time when the whole Muslim Ummah and people in Pakistan would be celebrating Jashn-e-Eid Miladun Nabi, he added.

Provincial Nazim-e-Aala JASP Punjab Allama Muhammad Farooq Khan Saeedi, member Supreme Council JASP advocate Waseem Mumtaz, divisional organiser Syed Muhammad Ramzan Shah Faizi, divisional Nazim-e-Aala Qari Faiz Bakhsh Rizvi, district Ameer Qari Khadim Hussain Saeedi, district Nazim-e-Aala Qari Muti Ur Rasool Saeedi and district Nazim-e-Italaat Dr.

Arshad Ali Baloch accompanied him on the occasion.

Sahibzada Tahir Saeed Kazmi said that the country could not afford protests due to overall situation at national and international level. Such a movement at this time would be considered as an attempt to divert attention of the world from gross human rights violations by India in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and would embolden the enemies, he added.

As representatives of majority of Muslims in Pakistan, the JASP appeals and requests the organisers and patrons to immediately call off the protest call, Sahibzada Tahir said.

Chairman Supreme Council Allama Syed Hussainuddin Shah, Allama Syed Riaz Hussain Shah, Sahibzada Syed Hamid Saeed Kazmi. Al-Haaj Muhammad Hanif Tayyab, Sahabzada Ghulam Siddiq Ahmad Naqshbandi, Advocate Waseem Mumtaz, Sahabzada Pir Sikandar Sultan, Mufti Muhammad Arif Saeedi and other leaders were in attendance.

He hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan for presenting the case of IOJ&K in a bold manner and expressing the love of Muslim Ummah for Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at the United Nations.