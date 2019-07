Jamat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq on Friday called for across the board accountability of the corrupt persons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Jamat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq on Friday called for across the board accountability of the corrupt persons.

Addressing the 'Multan Awami March' here, he said all the corrupt people should be punished without any discrimination.

Siraj said the JI was struggling for the rights of the people and its Awami March was for the poor masses.