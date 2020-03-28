Jamat-e-Islami demands for early release of salaries, pension to WASA, Municipal employees

District Ameer Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Hyderabad Hafiz Tahir Majeed Saturday demanded for releasing of salaries and pension to WASA and local government employees without any delay as they were facing financial hardship due to lockdown

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :District Ameer Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Hyderabad Hafiz Tahir Majeed Saturday demanded for releasing of salaries and pension to WASA and local government employees without any delay as they were facing financial hardship due to lockdown.

In statement, Hafiz Tahir said in past unnecessary appointments had been made in Local Government department and WASA on political grounds due to which both organizations were facing financial crisis since long.

He said municipal committees and local government institutions had failed to provide clean environment to citizens, neither spray nor cleanliness arrangements had been adopted during coronavirus threat in the province.

He demanded for a permanent solution of salaries and pension payment to WASA and local government employees.