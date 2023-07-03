Open Menu

Jamat-e-Islami Denounces Desecration Of Holy Quran In Sweden

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Jamat-e-Islami denounces desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Nazim Jamat-e-Islami Hyderabad central zone Asghar Ali Khan Yousfzai and other office bearers denounced desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden , In a statement on Monday, they emphasized on all heads of Muslim countries to take notice of incident and record protests at an international level

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Nazim Jamat-e-Islami Hyderabad central zone Asghar Ali Khan Yousfzai and other office bearers denounced desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden , In a statement on Monday, they emphasized on all heads of Muslim countries to take notice of incident and record protests at an international level.

They said that the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden has tormented the hearts of Muslims living across the world and is a conspiracy to destroy international peace.

