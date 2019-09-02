UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jamat-e-Islami Organizes Kashmir Solidarity Convention

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 07:24 PM

Jamat-e-Islami organizes Kashmir solidarity convention

Jamat-e-Islami (JI) youth women wing organized a youth convention at Jaranwala Road here Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Jamat-e-Islami (JI) youth women wing organized a youth convention at Jaranwala Road here Monday.

Youth ministry, poetry, painting competitions and other programmes were parts of the convention.

Provincial Vice President JI youth women Saima Qadoos, JI acting district Nazima Fozia Mahboob, Naib Nazima Punjab Province Bushra Sadiqa and other prominent of the party attended the convention.

Girls presented tableau to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

On this occasion, Saima Qadoos said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan.

She said, "Our mothers and sisters are sacrificing their lives for independence." She expressed concern over the silence of Muslim community across the world on Kashmir issue.

She said that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir and it would get independence soon.

District Nazima Fozia Mahbood said that Kashmiri people were struggling for their basic rights of self-determination and their struggle was according to the international laws.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Punjab Road Independence Jaranwala Women Muslim

Recent Stories

Policies should be relaxed of economic stability a ..

37 minutes ago

UAE uses AI to accelerate fight against food waste

41 minutes ago

‘Pakistan Will Continue To Expose Indian Atrocit ..

45 minutes ago

PCB releases Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019-20 schedule

54 minutes ago

Meet Afia Amin, who turned her dream of becoming a ..

1 hour ago

University of Karachi extends fee submission date ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.