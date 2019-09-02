Jamat-e-Islami organizes Kashmir solidarity convention

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Jamat-e-Islami (JI) youth women wing organized a youth convention at Jaranwala Road here Monday.

Youth ministry, poetry, painting competitions and other programmes were parts of the convention.

Provincial Vice President JI youth women Saima Qadoos, JI acting district Nazima Fozia Mahboob, Naib Nazima Punjab Province Bushra Sadiqa and other prominent of the party attended the convention.

Girls presented tableau to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

On this occasion, Saima Qadoos said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan.

She said, "Our mothers and sisters are sacrificing their lives for independence." She expressed concern over the silence of Muslim community across the world on Kashmir issue.

She said that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir and it would get independence soon.

District Nazima Fozia Mahbood said that Kashmiri people were struggling for their basic rights of self-determination and their struggle was according to the international laws.