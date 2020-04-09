UrduPoint.com
Jamat-e-Islami Sukkur District, Ameer Molana Hizibullah Jakhro Urges People To Provide Ration To Needy

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 05:21 PM

Jamat-e-Islami Sukkur district, Ameer Molana Hizibullah Jakhro on Thursday said JI had been making efforts to help the needy people during the lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus outbreak

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Jamat-e-Islami Sukkur district, Ameer Molana Hizibullah Jakhro on Thursday said JI had been making efforts to help the needy people during the lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

He said the Jamat had distributed ration to the deserving people living in the far-flung areas whose source of income had been disturbed due to coronavirus.

Jakhro urged the well off people to distribute ration among the needy people in this difficult time.

