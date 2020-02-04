Jamat E-Islami To Hold "Freedom Of Kashmir" Rally On Feb 05

Jamat e- Islami Hyderabad chapter would hold a "Freedom of Kashmir" rally here on Wednesday, February 05 to show solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir who were under siege of the Indian forces since last 185 days

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Jamat e- Islami Hyderabad chapter would hold a "Freedom of Kashmir" rally here on Wednesday, February 05 to show solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir who were under siege of the Indian forces since last 185 days.

Rally led by the provincial Amir Jamat e Islami Sindh and former MNA Muhammad Hussain Mihnati and district Amir Hafiz Tahir Majeed will start from office of the Jamat e Islami Pakistan located at Station road to Hyderabad Press Club.

A large number of workers of Jamat Islami, Islami Jamiat Tulba and ordinary citizens along with their families would participate in the rally to condemn Indian atrocities and lockdown of the innocent people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir solidarity day was being observed on February 05 every year since last many decades and is a national holiday in Pakistan.