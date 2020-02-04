UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jamat E-Islami To Hold "Freedom Of Kashmir" Rally On Feb 05

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 07:24 PM

Jamat e-Islami to hold

Jamat e- Islami Hyderabad chapter would hold a "Freedom of Kashmir" rally here on Wednesday, February 05 to show solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir who were under siege of the Indian forces since last 185 days

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Jamat e- Islami Hyderabad chapter would hold a "Freedom of Kashmir" rally here on Wednesday, February 05 to show solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir who were under siege of the Indian forces since last 185 days.

Rally led by the provincial Amir Jamat e Islami Sindh and former MNA Muhammad Hussain Mihnati and district Amir Hafiz Tahir Majeed will start from office of the Jamat e Islami Pakistan located at Station road to Hyderabad Press Club.

A large number of workers of Jamat Islami, Islami Jamiat Tulba and ordinary citizens along with their families would participate in the rally to condemn Indian atrocities and lockdown of the innocent people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir solidarity day was being observed on February 05 every year since last many decades and is a national holiday in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Road Jammu Hyderabad February From

Recent Stories

Rotary Int'l team called on Chief of Army Staff

36 seconds ago

Russia's Tyumen Region to Serve as Quarantine Zone ..

37 seconds ago

Russian Security Council Head, US Ambassador Discu ..

39 seconds ago

Princess Maria Amor visits Mazar-e-Quaid

41 seconds ago

Speakers urge government to re-visit Kashmir polic ..

7 minutes ago

Red Cross official fired for failures at China vir ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.