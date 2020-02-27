Jamat-e-Islami to launch protest movement in Sindh against price hike from March 6

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The provincial Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Sindh Mohammad Hussain Mihaniti has announced to start province wise protest movement against price hike during which protest demonstrations will be organized on March 7 in all cities of Sindh.

Addressing a press conference here at a local press club on Thursday, the provincial Ameer Jamat Islami Sindh said province wide protest movement will be started from March 6 to put pressure on the government to take stringent measures to overcome increasing inflation.

In Sindh province, 1300 people had so far been lost their lives by committing suicide during last few years because of poverty and difficult economic conditions, he said and demanded that only direct taxation system must be adopted while indirect taxation should be discouraged so that people could be provided relief.

Mohammad Hussain Mihnati said Jamat Islami will hold protest rallies and organize camps in different cities of Sindh from March 15 to 22 to record strong voice against increasing price hike.

He said Ameer Jamat Islami Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq will pay 5-day visit to Sindh in the month of March to lead protest rallies against price hike.

He said law and order situation once again deteriorated in Sindh due to bad governance as a result of which kidnapping for ransom, street crimes and other criminal incidents had been happening since long time.

The district Ameer Jamat Islami Hyderabad Hafiz Tahir Majeed, provincial secretary Information Jamat Islami Sindh Mujahid Chana, senior leader Abdul Waheed Qureshi and others were also present on the occasion.