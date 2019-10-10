Jamat-e Islami To Organize "Kashmir March" On Oct 13

Jamat-e Islami Pakistan will organize "Kashmir March" in Hyderabad on Sunday (October 13) to express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir who had been confined to their houses after annexation of occupied territory to India by Modi government

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Jamat-e Islami Pakistan will organize "Kashmir March " in Hyderabad on Sunday October 13) to express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir who had been confined to their houses after annexation of occupied territory to India by Modi government

Amir Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan, senator Sirajul Haq, will lead the "March" which would start from Piggot school at Tilk Incline and culminate at Lady Duffern hospital on station road.

The district Amir Jamat -e- Islami Hyderabad Hafiz Tahir Majeed along with other leaders while addressing a press conference here at Hyderabad Press Club on Thursday said Jamat Islami was protesting against Indian brutalities committed by Modi government against innocent people of occupied Kashmir after annexation of IoK on August 5.

Hafiz Tahir said Jamat-e-Islami had organized protest Marches in all the provinces, Gigit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and other major cities of the country to show solidarity with the people of occupied valley. Hyderabad's "March" was a part of protest movement of Jamat Islami started after constitutional amendment passed by Indian parliament on August 5, after which special status of disputed territory of Kashmir was revoked, Hafiz Tahir said.

He said innocent people of Indian occupied Kashmir were denied of their fundamental rights and were subjected to torture by using pellet guns against them due to which thousands people had lost their eye sight.

He said Kashmir was an international issue where 9 million people were denied of right to movement, even they were not allowed to go to hospital, school or anywhere else.

Hafiz Tahir Majeed said his party had invited all political, religious parties, traders organizations and other sections of society to participate in Kashmir March to show solidarity with innocent people of Indian Held Kashmir and hoped thousands people will participate in it.

Dr. Saifur Rehman Naib Amir, Mutahir Khan General Secretary, Zaheeruddin Shaikh and Abdul Qayiom Hayder were also present on the occasion.