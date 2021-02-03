Jamat-e-Islami to rally for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) will also take out a rally in provincial metropolis in connection with Kashmir solidarity day to be observed on February 5, 2021 Friday.

The public rally would be organized by Jamat-e-Islami will start from historic Masjid Mohabat Khan on Friday (Feb 5) under the leadership of Prof Ibrahim, Vice Amir JI Pakistan, informs Sohaibuddin Kakakhel, spokesman for JI KP announced on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, Sohaibuddin said JI will hold such rallies in all the major cities of the country to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

The JI rally in Peshawar will pass through different routes of the city and a gathering will be held in Chowk Yad Gar, he said.

Party leaders including Prof Ibrahim, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad and others will address the gathering to renew pledge made by the nation to support Kashmiris who are passing through a difficult time due to Indian subjugation, he said.

He hoped that trading community of the city will join JI rally on Friday to express their support for the cause.

JI spokesman invited countrymen to come out of their homes on Friday and join such gatherings for expressing support and solidarity with dwellers of Indian Occupied Kashmir.