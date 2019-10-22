Jamat-e-Islami to support Govt in across the board accountability: Mihniti

The provincial Amir Jamat-e-Islami in Sindh and former MNA Muhammad Hussain Mihniti has said his party would provide full support to the government in across the board accountability as corruption was a cancer which had damaged the very foundation of our country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The provincial Amir Jamat-e-Islami in Sindh and former MNA Muhammad Hussain Mihniti has said his party would provide full support to the government in across the board accountability as corruption was a cancer which had damaged the very foundation of our country.

He said this during his visit to civil hospital Hyderabad and other welfare projects functioning under the supervision of Jamat e Islami's welfare organization, Al-Khidmat Foundation here on Tuesday.

Muhammad Hussain Mihniti said Al Khidmat Foundation, a welfare organization of his party, was providing health facilities, welfare and other social services to the people from Karachi to Kashmore without any discrimination while bacteria free mineral water is being provided to the patients in hospitals.

He said the objective of Al- Khidmat Foundation was to serve the humanity in accordance with the teachings of islam.

There is a need of across the board accountability and all those who were involved in loot and plunder should be sent behind the bars, he said and added that Jamat -e- Islami would provide support to the government if it would initiate accountability process without discrimination.

Mihniti said corruption had become cancer for the society and it had damaged the foundation of our country, adding that now game of terrorism and corruption must come to an end.

He appealed the philanthropists to come forward to assist the Al Khidmat Foundation so that it could be able to serve the needy people more efficiently.

The provincial Amir of Jamat e Islami Muhammad Hussain Mihniti paid visits to Out Patient Department of civil hospital Hyderabad, water filtration plant installed by the Al Khidmat Foundation at Masjid -e- Quba, Hirabad, diagnostic pathology laboratory established in Saddar and the Mother and Child hospital at Latifabad.

The district Amir Hafiz Tahir Majeed, the provincial secretary Information Jamat e Islami Mujahid Chana, President Al Khidmat Foundation, Hyderabad Dr. Saifur Rehman and other leaders were also present on the occasion.