UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jamat-e-Islami To Support Govt In Across The Board Accountability: Mihniti

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 10:39 PM

Jamat-e-Islami to support Govt in across the board accountability: Mihniti

The provincial Amir Jamat-e-Islami in Sindh and former MNA Muhammad Hussain Mihniti has said his party would provide full support to the government in across the board accountability as corruption was a cancer which had damaged the very foundation of our country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The provincial Amir Jamat-e-Islami in Sindh and former MNA Muhammad Hussain Mihniti has said his party would provide full support to the government in across the board accountability as corruption was a cancer which had damaged the very foundation of our country.

He said this during his visit to civil hospital Hyderabad and other welfare projects functioning under the supervision of Jamat e Islami's welfare organization, Al-Khidmat Foundation here on Tuesday.

Muhammad Hussain Mihniti said Al Khidmat Foundation, a welfare organization of his party, was providing health facilities, welfare and other social services to the people from Karachi to Kashmore without any discrimination while bacteria free mineral water is being provided to the patients in hospitals.

He said the objective of Al- Khidmat Foundation was to serve the humanity in accordance with the teachings of islam.

There is a need of across the board accountability and all those who were involved in loot and plunder should be sent behind the bars, he said and added that Jamat -e- Islami would provide support to the government if it would initiate accountability process without discrimination.

Mihniti said corruption had become cancer for the society and it had damaged the foundation of our country, adding that now game of terrorism and corruption must come to an end.

He appealed the philanthropists to come forward to assist the Al Khidmat Foundation so that it could be able to serve the needy people more efficiently.

The provincial Amir of Jamat e Islami Muhammad Hussain Mihniti paid visits to Out Patient Department of civil hospital Hyderabad, water filtration plant installed by the Al Khidmat Foundation at Masjid -e- Quba, Hirabad, diagnostic pathology laboratory established in Saddar and the Mother and Child hospital at Latifabad.

The district Amir Hafiz Tahir Majeed, the provincial secretary Information Jamat e Islami Mujahid Chana, President Al Khidmat Foundation, Hyderabad Dr. Saifur Rehman and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Corruption Water Visit Hyderabad Kashmore Saddar Cancer Mosque All From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Executive Council issues decision reducing ..

41 minutes ago

Greek Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow in Early No ..

2 minutes ago

Asif Zardari shifted to PIMS

2 minutes ago

Sardar Masood Khan warns of growing aggression by ..

2 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Chairperson of Foreign Re ..

1 hour ago

Hazza bin Zayed meets Japanese Defence Minister

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.