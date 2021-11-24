UrduPoint.com

Jamat-e- Islami Warns To Stage Protest Sit-in Against Increase In Board Fee On Nov 30

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 06:34 PM

Jamat-e- Islami warns to stage protest sit-in against increase in board fee on Nov 30

Jamat-e- Islami and Pakistan Private schools Association on Wednesday warned to stage protest sit-in outside Board office on November 30 against 50% increase in certificates, marks sheets and enrollment fee by BISE Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Jamat-e- Islami and Pakistan Private schools Association on Wednesday warned to stage protest sit-in outside Board office on November 30 against 50% increase in certificates, marks sheets and enrollment fee by BISE Hyderabad.

Addressing a press conference here at Hyderabad press club, the district Emir Jamat Islami Aqeel Ahmed Khan and divisional president Pakistan Private schools Association Saeed Mahabat Ali Qureshi termed increase in certificate fees by BISE as anti education and anti people decision and demanded for its immediate reversal.

Aqeel Ahmed said Jamat Islami always raised people's issues and increase in board fees, delay in announcing results of Matriculation and Intermediate Exams had badly affected academic activities of the students.

Sindh government has created problems for poor students by increasing 50% fees of different certificate, they said and appealed that appointments in boards should be made on pure merit basis.

They said the provincial government should waive the examination and enrollment fees of students of all private schools.

They called for abolition of dual education system in Sindh and demanded for establishing uniform system by taking back decision of raising enrollment and examination fees without delay.

While giving one week's ultimatum for reversing decision of increase in Board fees, they warned if decision would not be taken by the board management, Jamat -e- Islami, along with the Pakistan Private Schools Association will stage protest sit-in outside Board office on November 30.

They also demanded for inclusion of private school employees and teaching staff in Ehsas Kafalat program so they could be provided financial relief as private schools had suffered financially during COVID-19 pandemic.

They also expressed displeasure over closures of schools in pretext of unvaccinated children and demanded for unsealing of such schools so that academic process could remain continued without interruption.

They also opposed decision of closure of 5000 schools by Sindh government and demanded for operationalization of these schools with provision of infrastructure and teaching staff so that students could get education.

Hafiz Tahir Majeed, Hassan Murtaza, Osama Zafar and others were also present during press conference.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Protest Poor Education Hyderabad BISE November All Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan keen to strengthen trade and economic t ..

Azerbaijan keen to strengthen trade and economic ties with Pakistan: Envoy

3 minutes ago
 Polo Super League: Remington Gladiators, Remington ..

Polo Super League: Remington Gladiators, Remington Stars victorious

32 seconds ago
 Voting right to overseas Pakistanis victory of dem ..

Voting right to overseas Pakistanis victory of democracy, constitution: Governor ..

34 seconds ago
 Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan: COAS

Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan: COAS

18 minutes ago
 Man sentenced to death in murder case

Man sentenced to death in murder case

35 seconds ago
 NAB request court to dismiss objections against fr ..

NAB request court to dismiss objections against freezing of accused assets

37 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.