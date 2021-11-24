Jamat-e- Islami warns to stage protest sit-in against increase in board fee on Nov 30

Jamat-e- Islami and Pakistan Private schools Association on Wednesday warned to stage protest sit-in outside Board office on November 30 against 50% increase in certificates, marks sheets and enrollment fee by BISE Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Jamat-e- Islami and Pakistan Private schools Association on Wednesday warned to stage protest sit-in outside Board office on November 30 against 50% increase in certificates, marks sheets and enrollment fee by BISE Hyderabad.

Addressing a press conference here at Hyderabad press club, the district Emir Jamat Islami Aqeel Ahmed Khan and divisional president Pakistan Private schools Association Saeed Mahabat Ali Qureshi termed increase in certificate fees by BISE as anti education and anti people decision and demanded for its immediate reversal.

Aqeel Ahmed said Jamat Islami always raised people's issues and increase in board fees, delay in announcing results of Matriculation and Intermediate Exams had badly affected academic activities of the students.

Sindh government has created problems for poor students by increasing 50% fees of different certificate, they said and appealed that appointments in boards should be made on pure merit basis.

They said the provincial government should waive the examination and enrollment fees of students of all private schools.

They called for abolition of dual education system in Sindh and demanded for establishing uniform system by taking back decision of raising enrollment and examination fees without delay.

While giving one week's ultimatum for reversing decision of increase in Board fees, they warned if decision would not be taken by the board management, Jamat -e- Islami, along with the Pakistan Private Schools Association will stage protest sit-in outside Board office on November 30.

They also demanded for inclusion of private school employees and teaching staff in Ehsas Kafalat program so they could be provided financial relief as private schools had suffered financially during COVID-19 pandemic.

They also expressed displeasure over closures of schools in pretext of unvaccinated children and demanded for unsealing of such schools so that academic process could remain continued without interruption.

They also opposed decision of closure of 5000 schools by Sindh government and demanded for operationalization of these schools with provision of infrastructure and teaching staff so that students could get education.

Hafiz Tahir Majeed, Hassan Murtaza, Osama Zafar and others were also present during press conference.