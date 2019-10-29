Jamat Islami not supporting Azadi march

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Jamat Islami Multan women wing leader Shumaila Rafiq said on Tuesday that the party leadership was not supporting Azadi march for they believe that staging sit-ins with an aim to topple a democratically elected government was undemocratic and unconstitutional.

Talking to APP, she said Dharna (Sit-Ins) at this point of time, when the country was facing economic difficulties and challenges at internal and external fronts, would hurt interests of the country.

PML-N city president and former MPA Sultana Shaheen said opposition was exercising its democratic right as per law and constitution.

She added that their protest was peaceful.

PPP Multan women wing city president Abida Bukhari said their party was supporting Azadi march and they were here to receive the march participants.

PML-Q Multan leader Yasmin Khakwani, however, said JUI-F and other opposition parties should avoid creating unrest in the country.

She said the democratically elected government should complete its constitutional term, adding it would be in the interests of the nation and the opposition.