Jameel Ahmed Unanimously Elected As The New Chairman KDA

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) marked a significant milestone as the newly constituted board on Friday convened its inaugural meeting at the Commissioner's Office in Abbottabad and elected its new chairman.

In the online session members of the board including Lieutenant General (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana, Masroor Ahmed, Arif islam Khan, Senior Bureaucrat Jameel Ahmed, Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zahir-ul-Islam, Director General Shabir Khan, and Raqeeb Khan were present.

Senior retired Bureaucrat Jameel Ahmed was unanimously elected as the new Chairman of the KDA during the proceedings. Shabir Khan, Director General KDA welcomed the newly appointed members, expressing confidence in Chairman Jameel Ahmed and assured cooperation.

While addressing the meeting the newly elected Chairman thanked all the board members for their trust and warm welcome.

He underscored the importance of collaborative efforts to boost tourism and ensure the provision of facilities to tourists in the region.

Deputy Director Admin Amin-ul-Hasan gave a comprehensive overview of initiatives and projects to promote tourism and enhance tourist facilities. The meeting issued directives to take decisive actions against various programs and illegal constructions, focusing on fostering economic tourism.

Chairman Jameel Ahmed asserted that every possible means would be employed to promote tourism while preserving the natural beauty and exploring the scenic wonders of the area. He emphasized a zero-tolerance approach towards illegal constructions and underscored the need for collaboration with the community to advance tourism goals.

Commissioner Hazara, Syed Zahir-ul-Islam, stressed that officers should uphold the law, transparently performing their duties with truth and dedication.

