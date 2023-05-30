Jameel Soomro visits NDF rehabilitation centre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ):Jameel Ahmed Soomro, political secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zaradari, visited the National Disability and Development Forum(NDF) Rehabilitation Centre here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Jameel Ahmed appreciated the NDF efforts to bring rehabilitation services for the children of Larkana at their doorsteps. He termed the NDF Rehabilitation Centre as the gift of God for the children of Larkana.

Earlier, President NDF Abid Lashari, Director NDF Rehabilitation Centre Larkana Dr. Ayesha Wagan and Muhammad Khan Jamali briefed him about the free rehabilitation services, such as physiotherapy, psychotherapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy and non-formal education, being provided in the centre.

Moreover, the centre engages in indoor/outdoor games and & fun activities in the centre. This facility is for 100 children funded by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Government of Sindh, Engro Foundation, and others.

Abid Lashari urged the government and other stakeholders to provide support to scale up services in remote areas of Sindh.