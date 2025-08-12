Open Menu

James Iqbal Stresses Youth Empowerment On International Youth Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 06:10 PM

James Iqbal stresses youth empowerment on International Youth Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) President of the Minorities Parliamentarians Forum and Member of the National Assembly, James Iqbal, has said that International Youth Day serves as a reminder that young people are the architects of the future and the true drivers of change.

Highlighting the growing significance of youth in today’s era of technology and opportunity, he noted that this powerful combination enables young people to transform their ambitions into tangible results, paving the way for a sustainable and equitable future.

“With 60% of its population under the age of 30, Pakistan is home to one of the largest youth populations in the world, increasingly connected to the global digital landscape,” he said. By leveraging technology in education, business, and social engagement, young people can become catalysts for positive change.

Reaffirming his commitment to creating an enabling environment with equal opportunities for all youth, James Iqbal stressed the importance of skill development programs to equip them with the tools needed for success and progress.

“Today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders. An empowered youth population will not only foster individual growth but also contribute significantly to the country’s socio-economic development,” he added.

He said Pakistan’s youth have proven their talent and potential in every field, making the nation proud. Investing in youth, he emphasized, is an investment in a prosperous and bright Pakistan. “The more we empower our youth today, the more beautiful our tomorrow will be,” he remarked, calling for an inclusive environment that allows young people to harness their creativity for national development.

James Iqbal further urged both the government and private sector to work together in nurturing youth potential. “On International Youth Day, we renew our pledge to take more effective measures for youth empowerment,” he concluded.

Recent Stories

UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in ..

UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in meteorology, polar research

27 minutes ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs ..

Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan

54 minutes ago
 European Commission launches review of Foreign Sub ..

European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation

57 minutes ago
 Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Terr ..

Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13

1 hour ago
 MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospita ..

MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..

1 hour ago
 Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey F ..

Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..

1 hour ago
Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid ..

Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’

1 hour ago
 UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submi ..

UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..

1 hour ago
 Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Aw ..

Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award

2 hours ago
 Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth h ..

Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds

2 hours ago
 China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-ye ..

China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July

2 hours ago
 Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, ra ..

Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan