James Iqbal Stresses Youth Empowerment On International Youth Day
Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) President of the Minorities Parliamentarians Forum and Member of the National Assembly, James Iqbal, has said that International Youth Day serves as a reminder that young people are the architects of the future and the true drivers of change.
Highlighting the growing significance of youth in today’s era of technology and opportunity, he noted that this powerful combination enables young people to transform their ambitions into tangible results, paving the way for a sustainable and equitable future.
“With 60% of its population under the age of 30, Pakistan is home to one of the largest youth populations in the world, increasingly connected to the global digital landscape,” he said. By leveraging technology in education, business, and social engagement, young people can become catalysts for positive change.
Reaffirming his commitment to creating an enabling environment with equal opportunities for all youth, James Iqbal stressed the importance of skill development programs to equip them with the tools needed for success and progress.
“Today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders. An empowered youth population will not only foster individual growth but also contribute significantly to the country’s socio-economic development,” he added.
He said Pakistan’s youth have proven their talent and potential in every field, making the nation proud. Investing in youth, he emphasized, is an investment in a prosperous and bright Pakistan. “The more we empower our youth today, the more beautiful our tomorrow will be,” he remarked, calling for an inclusive environment that allows young people to harness their creativity for national development.
James Iqbal further urged both the government and private sector to work together in nurturing youth potential. “On International Youth Day, we renew our pledge to take more effective measures for youth empowerment,” he concluded.
